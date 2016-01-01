See All Psychiatrists in Fort Pierce, FL
Dr. Arthur Pierre-Louis, MD

Psychiatry
2.6 (5)
Map Pin Small Fort Pierce, FL
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Arthur Pierre-Louis, MD

Dr. Arthur Pierre-Louis, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Pierce, FL. They completed their residency with Creedmoor Psychology Center

Dr. Pierre-Louis works at HORIZONS SURGICAL in Fort Pierce, FL with other offices in Vero Beach, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pierre-Louis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    New Horizons of Okeechobee and the Treasure Coast
    709 S 5th St, Fort Pierce, FL 34950 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 672-8600
  2. 2
    Sequelcare of Florida LLC
    1910 82nd Ave Ste 202, Vero Beach, FL 32966 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 778-7217
  3. 3
    New Horizons of the Treasure Coast Inc.
    4500 W Midway Rd, Fort Pierce, FL 34981 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 672-8452

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Arthur Pierre-Louis, MD

    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1922114289
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Creedmoor Psychology Center
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pierre-Louis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pierre-Louis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Pierre-Louis. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pierre-Louis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pierre-Louis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pierre-Louis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

