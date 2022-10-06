Dr. Arthur Poch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arthur Poch, MD
Dr. Arthur Poch, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center, Willis-Knighton Medical Center and WK Bossier Health Center.
GastroIntestinal Specialists A.M.C.3217 Mabel St, Shreveport, LA 71103 Directions (318) 631-9121
- Christus Highland Medical Center
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
- WK Bossier Health Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- First Health
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
This was my first colonoscopy and it was a great experience from the front desk through the discharge nurse. IV was accurate and quickly accomplished. Anesthesiologist was a pleasure, comforting, patient while answering questions, wonderful bedside manner. Dr. Poch was friendly, approachable, very informative regarding findings, explained and answered questions patiently, knowledgeable, and a fine doctor. I would highly recommend!
- Gastroenterology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1831187301
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- University Of Iowa Hospital and Clinics
- University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Poch has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Poch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Poch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Poch has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Abdominal Pain, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Poch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Poch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poch.
