Overview

Dr. Arthur Poch, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center, Willis-Knighton Medical Center and WK Bossier Health Center.



Dr. Poch works at GastroIntestinal Specialists A.M.C in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Abdominal Pain, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.