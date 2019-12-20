Overview

Dr. Arthur Polussa, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from VRIJE UNIVERSITY BRUSSEL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of San Jose and Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Polussa works at Arthur A Polussa, MD in Los Gatos, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.