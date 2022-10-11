See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Farmington Hills, MI
Dr. Arthur Powell, MD

Internal Medicine
4.9 (18)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Arthur Powell, MD

Dr. Arthur Powell, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They completed their residency with St Joseph Hospital

Dr. Powell works at MILLENNIUM MEDICAL GROUP in Farmington Hills, MI with other offices in Southfield, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Powell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Millennium Affiliated Phys
    32255 Northwestern Hwy Ste 130, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 723-5880
  2. 2
    Rozencweig Pelavin and Sololon PC
    28625 Northwestern Hwy Ste 243, Southfield, MI 48034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 358-2310

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Reflux Esophagitis
Esophagitis
Hypoglycemia
Reflux Esophagitis
Esophagitis
Hypoglycemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    Oct 11, 2022
    Dr Powell saved my life. Quite literally. I have been under his care since 2016. He is my physician, my specialist, sometimes my therapist. He really cares about his patients and I am not afraid to admit we've had some tears shed between us. Also his staff is wonderful and Patty is a superstar!
    — Oct 11, 2022
    About Dr. Arthur Powell, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518942176
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Joseph Hospital
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Powell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Powell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Powell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Powell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Powell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Powell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

