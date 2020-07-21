Overview of Dr. Arthur Raines, MD

Dr. Arthur Raines, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital Midtown.



Dr. Raines works at Resurgens Orthopaedics in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.