Dr. Arthur Ramirez, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO.
Arthur L. Ramirez M.d. P.A.1515 N Mesa St, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 544-7326
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
excellent dr. no complaints at all...best psychiatrist i have ever seen.
- Psychiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1366501355
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
- Psychiatry
Dr. Ramirez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramirez accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramirez has seen patients for Drug and Alcohol Dependence, Bipolar Disorder and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramirez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramirez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramirez.
