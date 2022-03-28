Overview of Dr. Arthur Reitman, MD

Dr. Arthur Reitman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital, Wellstar Douglas Hospital and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.



Dr. Reitman works at Wellstar Cardiovascular Medicine in Marietta, GA with other offices in Alpharetta, GA, Lagrange, GA and Holly Springs, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) and Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.