Dr. Arthur Romero, MD
Dr. Arthur Romero, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from University Of The Philippines College Of Medicine and is affiliated with University Medical Center.
The University Of Nevada, Las Vegas-Health1707 W Charleston Blvd Ste 270, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Directions (702) 671-5060
- University Medical Center
Dr Romero saved my life!! I have one lung, doctor was doing a biopsy and my only lung collapsed. If Dr Romero had not been the dr doing the biopsy...I would probably not be here!! As I said....he saved my life!!! Best doctor in Las Vegas and so caring!!
- Ucsf-Fresno
- Philippine General Hospital
- University Of The Philippines College Of Medicine
- Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Romero accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Romero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Romero works at
Dr. Romero speaks Tagalog.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Romero. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Romero.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Romero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Romero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.