Overview

Dr. Arthur Romero, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from University Of The Philippines College Of Medicine and is affiliated with University Medical Center.



Dr. Romero works at The University Of Nevada, Las Vegas-Health in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.