Dr. Arthur Rosner, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Arthur Rosner, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Arthur Rosner1055 South Blvd E Ste 100, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Directions (248) 844-2936
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I've heard so many horror stories about sinus surgery recovery being rough because "they pack your face full of gauze." Not Dr. Rosner! Dr. Rosner works endoscopically, so no packing, splints, or gauze for me. I was able to breathe better the same day as my surgery. Recovery was quick, simple, and even the worst of the pain was handled by over the counter pain meds. All my friends who had the same surgery done by someone else are now jealous. Thank you, Dr. Rosner!
About Dr. Arthur Rosner, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Sleep Medicine
