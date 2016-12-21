Dr. Rudo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arthur Rudo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Westminster, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Upmc Hanover.
Kathryn Neuman Rudo MD700 Poole Rd Ste B, Westminster, MD 21157 Directions (410) 857-4300
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Hanover
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Dr Rudo takes an excellent history and physical Asks pertinent questions, gives sound advice and offers conservative treatment
About Dr. Arthur Rudo, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Rudo accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rudo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Rudo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rudo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rudo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rudo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.