Dr. Arthur Rudo, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (7)
Call for new patient details
46 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Arthur Rudo, MD

Dr. Arthur Rudo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Westminster, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Upmc Hanover.

Dr. Rudo works at KATHRYN NEUMAN RUDO MD in Westminster, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rudo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kathryn Neuman Rudo MD
    700 Poole Rd Ste B, Westminster, MD 21157 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 857-4300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Upmc Hanover

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Migraine
Polyneuropathy
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Migraine
Polyneuropathy
Diabetic Polyneuropathy

Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 21, 2016
    Dr Rudo takes an excellent history and physical Asks pertinent questions, gives sound advice and offers conservative treatment
    Westminster, MD — Dec 21, 2016
    About Dr. Arthur Rudo, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1700966538
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rudo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rudo accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Rudo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rudo works at KATHRYN NEUMAN RUDO MD in Westminster, MD. View the full address on Dr. Rudo’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Rudo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rudo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rudo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rudo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

