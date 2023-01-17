Dr. Arthur Rusovici, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rusovici is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arthur Rusovici, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Arthur Rusovici, MD
Dr. Arthur Rusovici, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Rusovici's Office Locations
NYU Langone South Shore Heart--Rockville Centre242 Merrick Rd Ste 402, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 763-2800
Atlantic Cardiology Group Llp95 Madison Ave Ste 300, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 543-2288
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
There is no better. He is excellent in every possible way. Can you treat you like a person, and he is a kind person himself. They don’t come better!
About Dr. Arthur Rusovici, MD
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1194966788
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
