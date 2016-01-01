Dr. Arthur Sakowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sakowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arthur Sakowitz, MD
Overview of Dr. Arthur Sakowitz, MD
Dr. Arthur Sakowitz, MD is a Pulmonologist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
Dr. Sakowitz works at
Dr. Sakowitz's Office Locations
Pulmonary Medicine Associates1 W Ridgewood Ave Ste 206, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 493-0366
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Arthur Sakowitz, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1710955174
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sakowitz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sakowitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sakowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sakowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sakowitz.
