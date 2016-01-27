See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Laredo, TX
Dr. Arthur Santos, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
47 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Arthur Santos, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Laredo and Laredo Medical Center.

Dr. Santos works at Laredo Physicians Group - Cardiovascular Surgery in Laredo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Partial Lung Collapse, Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Laredo Physicians Group - Cardiovascular Surgery
    10710 McPherson Rd Ste 300, Laredo, TX 78045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 794-8853
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doctors Hospital Of Laredo
  • Laredo Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Partial Lung Collapse
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Jan 27, 2016
    I was very amazed with the way he examined my feet for pulses. He is very understanding, compasionate and friendly doctor. I'm glad he practices with such high quality of service.
    Marty in Laredo, Texas — Jan 27, 2016
    About Dr. Arthur Santos, MD

    Cardiothoracic Surgery
    47 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1598787004
    Education & Certifications

    University Minn Hospital|University Utah Hospital
    LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
    Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
