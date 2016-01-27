Overview

Dr. Arthur Santos, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Laredo and Laredo Medical Center.



Dr. Santos works at Laredo Physicians Group - Cardiovascular Surgery in Laredo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Partial Lung Collapse, Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.