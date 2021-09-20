Dr. Arthur Schiff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schiff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arthur Schiff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Arthur Schiff, MD
Dr. Arthur Schiff, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.
Dr. Schiff works at
Dr. Schiff's Office Locations
-
1
Georgia Neurology Care500 Medical Center Blvd Ste 350, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (770) 995-0886
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schiff?
Dr. Schiff and his staff are wonderful people. He listens to you and is very thorough. Can't say enough good about him.
About Dr. Arthur Schiff, MD
- Neurology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1750450946
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schiff has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schiff accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schiff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schiff works at
Dr. Schiff has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schiff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Schiff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schiff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schiff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schiff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.