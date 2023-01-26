Overview

Dr. Arthur Schwartzbard, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Schwartzbard works at Nyu Langone Cardiology Associates - Suite 4h in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.