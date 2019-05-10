Dr. Selvan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arthur Selvan, MD
Overview
Dr. Arthur Selvan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Orange County Global Medical Center.
Dr. Selvan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mokabberi MD Inc.1200 N Tustin Ave Ste 260, Santa Ana, CA 92705 Directions (714) 543-9855
Hospital Affiliations
- Orange County Global Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Selvan?
We’ve been patients of Dr Selvan for many, many years and have had wonderful results from his care.
About Dr. Arthur Selvan, MD
- Cardiology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1972507697
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Selvan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Selvan works at
Dr. Selvan has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Selvan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Selvan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Selvan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Selvan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Selvan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.