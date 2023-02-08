See All Plastic Surgeons in Wellesley Hills, MA
Super Profile

Dr. Arthur Shektman, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.2 (65)
Map Pin Small Wellesley Hills, MA
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Arthur Shektman, MD

Dr. Arthur Shektman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Wellesley Hills, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Hahnemann University School of Medicine, Philadelphia - M.D., and is affiliated with Newton - Wellesley Hospital.

Dr. Shektman works at Wellesley Cosmetic Surgery in Wellesley Hills, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shektman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Wellesley Cosmetic Surgery
    170 Worcester St Ste 100, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 239-0680
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Newton - Wellesley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominoplasty
Blepharoplasty
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Abdominoplasty
Blepharoplasty
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Xeomin® Injection Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 65 ratings
    Patient Ratings (65)
    5 Star
    (50)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Feb 08, 2023
    I had a breast augmentation with Dr Shektman in November of 2022. From the first visit to my last follow-up he was great. I like his honesty, and his willingness to answer any and all questions I had, both before and after the procedure. The staff is friendly and helpful. I have and will continue to refer friends to this practice.
    — Feb 08, 2023
    Photo: Dr. Arthur Shektman, MD
    About Dr. Arthur Shektman, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    NPI Number
    • 1427024785
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Plastic Surgery Residency - Albert Einstein School of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center, New York City
    Residency
    • General Surgery Residency - Hahnemann University School of Medicine|Plastic Surgery Residency - Albert Einstein School of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center, New York City
    Medical Education
    • Hahnemann University School of Medicine, Philadelphia - M.D.,
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arthur Shektman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shektman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shektman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shektman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shektman works at Wellesley Cosmetic Surgery in Wellesley Hills, MA. View the full address on Dr. Shektman’s profile.

    65 patients have reviewed Dr. Shektman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shektman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shektman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shektman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

