Dr. Arthur Shektman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shektman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arthur Shektman, MD
Overview of Dr. Arthur Shektman, MD
Dr. Arthur Shektman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Wellesley Hills, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Hahnemann University School of Medicine, Philadelphia - M.D., and is affiliated with Newton - Wellesley Hospital.
Dr. Shektman works at
Dr. Shektman's Office Locations
-
1
Wellesley Cosmetic Surgery170 Worcester St Ste 100, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 Directions (781) 239-0680Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shektman?
I had a breast augmentation with Dr Shektman in November of 2022. From the first visit to my last follow-up he was great. I like his honesty, and his willingness to answer any and all questions I had, both before and after the procedure. The staff is friendly and helpful. I have and will continue to refer friends to this practice.
About Dr. Arthur Shektman, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1427024785
Education & Certifications
- Plastic Surgery Residency - Albert Einstein School of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center, New York City
- General Surgery Residency - Hahnemann University School of Medicine|Plastic Surgery Residency - Albert Einstein School of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center, New York City
- Hahnemann University School of Medicine, Philadelphia - M.D.,
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shektman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shektman accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shektman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shektman works at
Dr. Shektman speaks Russian.
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Shektman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shektman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shektman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shektman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.