Overview

Dr. Arthur Smith, MD is a Pediatric Psychiatry Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med.



Dr. Smith works at NORTH ATLANDA PSYCHIASTRY in Alpharetta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

