Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Alpharetta, GA
Dr. Arthur Smith, MD

Pediatric Psychiatry
3.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Arthur Smith, MD is a Pediatric Psychiatry Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med.

Dr. Smith works at NORTH ATLANDA PSYCHIASTRY in Alpharetta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    North Atlanda Psychiastry
    North Atlanda Psychiastry
3400 Old Milton Pkwy Ste C565, Alpharetta, GA 30005
(770) 664-1012

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Anxiety
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Medicare
    • POMCO Group

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Arthur Smith, MD

    • Pediatric Psychiatry
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1528132743
    Education & Certifications

    • St John's Mercy Medical Center
    • St Louis University Health Sciences
    • Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med
    • University of Florida
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arthur Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Smith works at NORTH ATLANDA PSYCHIASTRY in Alpharetta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Smith’s profile.

    Dr. Smith has seen patients for Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

