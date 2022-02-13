Dr. Arthur Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arthur Smith, MD
Overview
Dr. Arthur Smith, MD is a Pediatric Psychiatry Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med.
Dr. Smith works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
North Atlanda Psychiastry3400 Old Milton Pkwy Ste C565, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (770) 664-1012
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Medicare
- POMCO Group
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smith?
I have been in consultations with Dr. Smith for over 20 years, and as someone else stated, he literally saved my life! He was/is the only person who truly understands and listens. Don't blame the charges for cancelled appointments on him...it's an issue with the billing staff.
About Dr. Arthur Smith, MD
- Pediatric Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1528132743
Education & Certifications
- St John's Mercy Medical Center
- St Louis University Health Sciences
- Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med
- University of Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.