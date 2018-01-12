Dr. Arthur Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arthur Smith, MD
Overview of Dr. Arthur Smith, MD
Dr. Arthur Smith, MD is an Urology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED|UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED|University of Maryland At Baltimore / Professional Schools|University of Maryland At Baltimore / Professional Schools and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
Augusta University Medical Center1447 Harper St # BP-3109, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-4588
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
After seeing two other doctors for my problem and not having any improvement I saw Doctor Smith. He knew what he was looking at. After following his instructions I began receiving relief after one day.
About Dr. Arthur Smith, MD
- Urology
- 60 years of experience
- English
- 1710080692
Education & Certifications
- Meml Sloan Kettering Center
- Colum Presby Med Center|Colum Presby Med Center|Colum Presby Med Center|Ny Hospital Cornell Med Center
- Ny Hospital Cornell Med Center
- UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED|UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED|University of Maryland At Baltimore / Professional Schools|University of Maryland At Baltimore / Professional Schools
- Urology
