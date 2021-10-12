Overview

Dr. Arthur Splendoria, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.



Dr. Splendoria works at Cleveland Clinic IRH in Vero Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.