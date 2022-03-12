Dr. Arthur Talansky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Talansky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arthur Talansky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arthur Talansky, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Talansky works at
Locations
North Shore Gastroenterology233 E Shore Rd Ste 101, Great Neck, NY 11023 Directions (516) 487-2444
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Talansky is an excellent doctor, and is very easy to get alone with. His staff is great and I strongly recommend his services.
About Dr. Arthur Talansky, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Hospital
- Sloan Kettering Center Cornell University
- Sloan-Kettering Ctr-Cornell U
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Talansky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Talansky accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Talansky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Talansky has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Abdominal Pain and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Talansky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Talansky speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Talansky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Talansky.
