Dr. Arthur Tallis, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They completed their residency with Community Hospital Medical Center
Associated Foot Ankle Specialst6707 N 19th Ave Ste 103, Phoenix, AZ 85015 Directions (602) 256-2281
Concentra Urgent Care1818 E Sky Harbor Cir N Bldg 2, Phoenix, AZ 85034 Directions (602) 244-9500
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
- Abrazo Central Campus
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Choice of Arizona
- Health Net
- MercyCare Health Plans
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I would absolutely recommend Dr. Tallis. He surgically repaired my broken foot, which hadn't healed properly. It is much better. Since my foot was injured on the job, and the Work Comp insurer was resisting my claim, I appealed to the Industrial Commission. Dr. Tallis prepared to testify 3 times. His testimony was postponed twice, before he could actually present his findings to the judge. He was thoroughly prepared and the judge sided with him, over the company doctor. I won the case because of Dr. Tallis. And he never sent me a bill for all of his extra work. From the doctor, to his staff, everybody I encountered at Associated Foot and Ankle Specialists was caring, courteous and professional. Dr. Tallis scores an A plus.
- Podiatry
- English, Armenian and Spanish
- 1184736944
- Community Hospital Medical Center
Dr. Tallis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tallis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tallis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tallis speaks Armenian and Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Tallis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tallis.
