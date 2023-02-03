Dr. Arthur Tarantino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tarantino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arthur Tarantino, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Arthur Tarantino, MD
Dr. Arthur Tarantino, MD is an Urology Specialist in Glastonbury, CT. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center, Hartford Hospital and The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.
Dr. Tarantino works at
Dr. Tarantino's Office Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group330 Western Blvd Fl 2, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 947-8500
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group10 Birdseye Rd Ste 260, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 678-5700
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group65 Memorial Rd Ste 500, West Hartford, CT 06107 Directions (860) 947-8500
Hartford Healthcare Medical Group Specialists LLC85 Seymour St Ste 416, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 947-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- Midstate Medical Center
- Hartford Hospital
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great bedside manner and office staff was friendly and accomadating
About Dr. Arthur Tarantino, MD
- Urology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1508852526
Education & Certifications
- Strong Memorial Hospital Of The University Of Rochester
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tarantino has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tarantino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tarantino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tarantino works at
Dr. Tarantino has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Bladder Surgery and Bladder Diverticulum, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tarantino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tarantino speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Tarantino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tarantino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tarantino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tarantino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.