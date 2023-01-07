Dr. Arthur Taylor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arthur Taylor, MD
Overview of Dr. Arthur Taylor, MD
Dr. Arthur Taylor, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center and Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Taylor's Office Locations
Nevada Orthopedic and Spine Center7455 W Washington Ave Ste 160, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (888) 669-2301MondayClosedTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesdayClosedThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- MountainView Hospital
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Im happy,nice Dr.
About Dr. Arthur Taylor, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1104825454
Education & Certifications
- State University Of New York At Stony Brook
- State University Of New York-Stonybrook|Stonybrook University Hospital
- Chicago Medical School
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taylor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taylor accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taylor has seen patients for Trigger Finger, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taylor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
166 patients have reviewed Dr. Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taylor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taylor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.