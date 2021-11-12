Dr. Arthur Tijerina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tijerina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arthur Tijerina, MD
Overview of Dr. Arthur Tijerina, MD
Dr. Arthur Tijerina, MD is an Urology Specialist in Paris, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Paris Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Tijerina works at
Dr. Tijerina's Office Locations
-
1
Tijerina Urology Clinic811 E Austin St, Paris, TX 75460 Directions (903) 785-0338
Hospital Affiliations
- Paris Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I can't say enough good things about Dr. T! He is very thorough, knowledgeable & professional... He goes above & beyond for his patients & is passionate about helping people. In my case I have had chronic kidney stones since the age of 18 & both Dr T & Dr Jane have been my saving grace over the years! Thank you!
About Dr. Arthur Tijerina, MD
- Urology
- 54 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tijerina has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tijerina accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tijerina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tijerina works at
Dr. Tijerina has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tijerina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Tijerina. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tijerina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tijerina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tijerina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.