Dr. Arthur Topoulos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Arthur Topoulos, MD
Dr. Arthur Topoulos, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They graduated from MEDICAL ACADEMY IN DUSSELDORF and is affiliated with Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Topoulos works at
Dr. Topoulos' Office Locations
-
1
Clinical Health Care Associates of New Jersey PC1865 Marlton Pike E, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003 Directions (856) 216-0300
-
2
Penn Presbyterian Medical Center51 N 39th St, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 662-9189
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My mother is a patient of Dr. Topoulos. He goes out of his way to ensure her concerns are resolved and has made her feel confident in her overall health!
About Dr. Arthur Topoulos, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, German
- 1952331944
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL ACADEMY IN DUSSELDORF
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Topoulos has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Topoulos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Topoulos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Topoulos works at
Dr. Topoulos speaks German.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Topoulos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Topoulos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Topoulos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Topoulos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.