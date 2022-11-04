Dr. Arthur Ulm III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ulm III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arthur Ulm III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Arthur Ulm III, MD
Dr. Arthur Ulm III, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine|University of Alabama|University Of Alabama School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center, Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Tristar Skyline Medical Center, Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.
Dr. Ulm III works at
Dr. Ulm III's Office Locations
-
1
Nashville Neurosurgery Group330 22ND AVE N, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (629) 219-5995Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Nashville Neurosurgery Associates300 Steam Plant Rd Ste 400, Gallatin, TN 37066 Directions (615) 622-1629
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Tristar Skyline Medical Center
- Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ulm III?
Dr. Ulm and PA, Darice Spackman honestly saved my life. I had an extremely large brain tumor and they rushed my surgery to remove it. They were informative and spent a lot of time with my husband and I explaining the procedure and the outcomes both good and bad of it. When it came time for surgery, Darice came in to talk again at pre-registration to see if I had any questions or concerns. Much of it is a fog after pre-reg, I remember seeing them in the operating room and they kept my family up-to-date every hour during surgery, which they were extremely grateful for. I am grateful that I came out of the surgery with no side effects that required any form of Physical Therapy. I was completely blessed by this and thank God everyday for sending me to this office and having them as my Surgical Doctors. Everyone was nice from the doctors at the facility, the PA's and the office staff. I would highly recommend Dr. Ulm, PA Darice Spackman and his staff! I am completely thankful!
About Dr. Arthur Ulm III, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1265479844
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt|Vanderbilt|Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- University of Alabama School of Medicine|University of Alabama|University Of Alabama School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ulm III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ulm III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ulm III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ulm III works at
Dr. Ulm III has seen patients for Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ulm III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
144 patients have reviewed Dr. Ulm III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ulm III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ulm III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ulm III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.