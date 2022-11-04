See All Neurosurgeons in Nashville, TN
Dr. Arthur Ulm III, MD

Neurosurgery
4.6 (144)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Arthur Ulm III, MD

Dr. Arthur Ulm III, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine|University of Alabama|University Of Alabama School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center, Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Tristar Skyline Medical Center, Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.

Dr. Ulm III works at Nashville Neurosurgery Group in Nashville, TN with other offices in Gallatin, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ulm III's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nashville Neurosurgery Group
    330 22ND AVE N, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (629) 219-5995
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Nashville Neurosurgery Associates
    300 Steam Plant Rd Ste 400, Gallatin, TN 37066 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 622-1629

  • Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center
  • Tristar Centennial Medical Center
  • Tristar Skyline Medical Center
  • Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center
  • Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Stroke Therapy With Tissue Plasminogen Activator Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Stenting Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Endovascular Stent Grafting Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pineal Region Tumors Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Saccular Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 144 ratings
    Patient Ratings (144)
    5 Star
    (129)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (15)
    About Dr. Arthur Ulm III, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265479844
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Vanderbilt|Vanderbilt|Vanderbilt University Medical Center
    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    Medical Education
    • University of Alabama School of Medicine|University of Alabama|University Of Alabama School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arthur Ulm III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ulm III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ulm III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ulm III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ulm III has seen patients for Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ulm III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    144 patients have reviewed Dr. Ulm III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ulm III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ulm III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ulm III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

