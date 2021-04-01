Dr. Arthur Vakiener III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vakiener III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arthur Vakiener III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arthur Vakiener III, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Schenectady, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cobleskill Regional Hospital, Ellis Hospital, Glens Falls Hospital, Saint Peter's Hospital, Saratoga Hospital and Sharon Hospital.
Dr. Vakiener III works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiology Associates of Schenectady PC2546 Balltown Rd Ste 300, Schenectady, NY 12309 Directions (518) 377-8184
Hospital Affiliations
- Cobleskill Regional Hospital
- Ellis Hospital
- Glens Falls Hospital
- Saint Peter's Hospital
- Saratoga Hospital
- Sharon Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vakiener III?
So happy I met Dr Vakiener. Totally competent and experienced. A great listener and practitioner. Calls me directly on my cellphone when issues necessitate. Thanks Dr Vakiener. ??
About Dr. Arthur Vakiener III, MD
- Cardiology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1750398319
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vakiener III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vakiener III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vakiener III works at
Dr. Vakiener III has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vakiener III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Vakiener III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vakiener III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vakiener III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vakiener III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.