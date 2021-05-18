Dr. Valadie has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arthur Valadie, MD
Overview of Dr. Arthur Valadie, MD
Dr. Arthur Valadie, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They completed their residency with EMORY UNIVERSITY
Dr. Valadie works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Valadie's Office Locations
-
1
Coastal Orthopedics8000 Fl64, Bradenton, FL 34212 Directions (941) 274-4288
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Blake Hospital
- Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
- Manatee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- Freedom Health
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MCM Maxcare
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- NALC Health Benefit Plan
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Valadie?
Dr Arthur Valadie and his team cannot be topped! Friendly, efficient, and professional. Give Arthur Valadie 100 gold stars for surgical skills and bedside manner. Cannot recommend highly enough.
About Dr. Arthur Valadie, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1326014200
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Valadie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Valadie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Valadie works at
Dr. Valadie has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Valadie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Valadie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valadie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Valadie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Valadie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.