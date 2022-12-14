Dr. Vandyke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arthur Vandyke, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arthur Vandyke, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Ashtabula County Medical Center, Cleveland Clinic, Euclid Hospital, Hillcrest Hospital, TriPoint Medical Center and UH Geauga Medical Center.
Dr. Vandyke works at
Locations
-
1
Hillcrest Hospital6780 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH 44124 Directions (440) 942-5400
-
2
Cardiovascular Consultants of1220 Som Center Rd Ste D, Cleveland, OH 44124 Directions (440) 461-2600
-
3
Mentor Office7200 Mentor Ave, Mentor, OH 44060 Directions (440) 942-5400
Hospital Affiliations
- Ashtabula County Medical Center
- Cleveland Clinic
- Euclid Hospital
- Hillcrest Hospital
- TriPoint Medical Center
- UH Geauga Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vandyke?
I've been a patient for many years...Dr. Vandyke always answers my questions in a way that is easy to understand...He is caring and treats me as an individual, paying attention to MY symptoms and health issues...not just a textbook patient. Doctors like Dr. Vandyke that form relationships with their patients are the type of doctors I like the best.
About Dr. Arthur Vandyke, MD
- Cardiology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1346234036
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vandyke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vandyke works at
Dr. Vandyke has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vandyke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Vandyke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vandyke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vandyke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vandyke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.