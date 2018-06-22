Dr. Arthur Varner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Varner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arthur Varner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arthur Varner, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Licking Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Varner works at
Locations
-
1
Vpa PC355 E Campus View Blvd Ste 180, Columbus, OH 43235 Directions (614) 840-1688
Hospital Affiliations
- Licking Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Varner?
Dr. Varner is awesome! I would love to see him as my PCP. I can not say the same for VPA. The office does not communicate with patients, nor do they return phone calls from patients, consulting physicians or patient nurses. Had an appointment scheduled today- no call, no show. As a doctor I highly recommend Dr. Varner, but unfortunately the association he has with VPA is the downfall. Sad.
About Dr. Arthur Varner, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1164426029
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Varner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Varner works at
Dr. Varner has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Varner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Varner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Varner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.