Dr. Arthur Vendola, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jackson, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Henry Ford Allegiance Health.



Dr. Vendola works at Arthur R Vendola MD in Jackson, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain, Pap Smear Abnormalities and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.