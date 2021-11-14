See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in New Port Richey, FL
Dr. Arthur Verga, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.0 (25)
Call for new patient details
44 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Arthur Verga, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in New Port Richey, FL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Kasturba Medical College Manipal, Manipal University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital and Morton Plant North Bay Hospital.

Dr. Verga works at Neria H Hebbar MD in New Port Richey, FL with other offices in Hudson, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Neria H Hebbar MD
    5347 Main St Ste 303, New Port Richey, FL 34652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 264-8869
  2. 2
    Northpointe
    7543 Medical Dr, Hudson, FL 34667 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 868-7800
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
  • Morton Plant North Bay Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Port Placements or Replacements
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Port Placements or Replacements
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones

Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Acute Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess and Fistula Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Abscess Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colonic Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Condyloma Destruction Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Open Wound Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Recrudescent Typhus Chevron Icon
Rectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Rectal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectal Diseases Chevron Icon
Rectal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Rectocele Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Nov 14, 2021
    He was great and offered me choices for my problem but I was in so much pain I wanted surgery since it was the best method for a permanent solution. He knew I was in pain and he offered to operate the next day. I feel so much better now and into the future, I'm sure.
    Lawanda — Nov 14, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Arthur Verga, MD
    About Dr. Arthur Verga, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306943725
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • St Vincent's Health Center
    Residency
    • Booth Meml Med Center
    Internship
    • Booth Memorial Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Kasturba Medical College Manipal, Manipal University
    Undergraduate School
    • NASSAU COMMUNITY COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
