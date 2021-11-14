Overview

Dr. Arthur Verga, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in New Port Richey, FL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Kasturba Medical College Manipal, Manipal University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital and Morton Plant North Bay Hospital.



Dr. Verga works at Neria H Hebbar MD in New Port Richey, FL with other offices in Hudson, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.