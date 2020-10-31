Overview of Dr. Arthur Wong, MD

Dr. Arthur Wong, MD is an Urology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from THE WELSH NATIONAL SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Wong works at Urology Associates Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Testicular Dysfunction and Hypogonadism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.