Overview of Dr. Arthur Yee, MD

Dr. Arthur Yee, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine|New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Yee works at Rheumatology in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.