Overview of Dr. Arthur Yin, MD

Dr. Arthur Yin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Richmond, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Peking Second Medical College and is affiliated with Baptist Health Richmond and Baptist Health Lexington.



Dr. Yin works at Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care in Richmond, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.