Dr. Arthur Yushuva, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arthur Yushuva, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Sun City, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center and Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center.
Dr. Yushuva works at
Locations
-
1
Sun City10503 W Thunderbird Blvd Ste 372, Sun City, AZ 85351 Directions (623) 875-7330
-
2
Banner10401 W Thunderbird Blvd, Sun City, AZ 85351 Directions (623) 832-4000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pmSunday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
3
Desert Canyon Foot & Ankle13065 W McDowell Rd Ste C101, Avondale, AZ 85392 Directions (623) 875-7330
-
4
St. Joseph's Westgate Medical Center7300 N 99th Ave, Glendale, AZ 85307 Directions (623) 875-7330
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Boswell Medical Center
- Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yushuva?
Did a great job with my anastomosis surgery. He's very meticulous in suturing incisions back. The only thing I would have to criticize about him would be is that he didn't explain much of what was going to be going on after my surgery. He did not ask if I had any questions after my visit with him. All in all, Dr. Yushuva is nice and polite.
About Dr. Arthur Yushuva, MD
- General Surgery
- 9 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1841433760
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
- General Surgery
