Overview of Dr. Arti Amin, DPM

Dr. Arti Amin, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Corona, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Corona Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Amin works at Corona Foot and Ankle Group in Corona, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.