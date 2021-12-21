See All Podiatrists in Corona, CA
Dr. Arti Amin, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Arti Amin, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (16)
Map Pin Small Corona, CA
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Arti Amin, DPM

Dr. Arti Amin, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Corona, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Corona Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Amin works at Corona Foot and Ankle Group in Corona, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. S Berthelsen, DPM
Dr. S Berthelsen, DPM
4.5 (47)
View Profile
Dr. Eric Feit, DPM
Dr. Eric Feit, DPM
4.8 (126)
View Profile
Dr. Alona Kashanian, DPM
Dr. Alona Kashanian, DPM
5.0 (149)
View Profile

Dr. Amin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Corona Foot and Ankle Group
    2083 Compton Ave Ste 103, Corona, CA 92881 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 444-4444
  2. 2
    Corona Foot and Ankle Group
    1820 Fullerton Ave Ste 125, Corona, CA 92881 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 444-5327
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Corona Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Foot Sprain
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Hammer Toe
Foot Sprain
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • PrimeCare Medical
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Amin?

    Dec 21, 2021
    I had left foot poin for 2 months X RAYs / CT / MRI and Ortho Vidit did not help She Diagnosed my condition within minutes and set treatment goal Finaly getting better
    Dr Mehta — Dec 21, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Arti Amin, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Arti Amin, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Amin to family and friends

    Dr. Amin's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Amin

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Arti Amin, DPM.

    About Dr. Arti Amin, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese, Gujarati and Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356483317
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • California College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Uci-Irvine
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arti Amin, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Amin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Amin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Amin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Amin works at Corona Foot and Ankle Group in Corona, CA. View the full address on Dr. Amin’s profile.

    Dr. Amin has seen patients for Foot Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Amin speaks Chinese, Gujarati and Hindi.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Amin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Arti Amin, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.