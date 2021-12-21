Dr. Arti Amin, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arti Amin, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Arti Amin, DPM
Dr. Arti Amin, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Corona, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Corona Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Amin works at
Dr. Amin's Office Locations
-
1
Corona Foot and Ankle Group2083 Compton Ave Ste 103, Corona, CA 92881 Directions (951) 444-4444
-
2
Corona Foot and Ankle Group1820 Fullerton Ave Ste 125, Corona, CA 92881 Directions (951) 444-5327Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Corona Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PrimeCare Medical
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Amin?
I had left foot poin for 2 months X RAYs / CT / MRI and Ortho Vidit did not help She Diagnosed my condition within minutes and set treatment goal Finaly getting better
About Dr. Arti Amin, DPM
- Podiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1356483317
Education & Certifications
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
- Uci-Irvine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amin works at
Dr. Amin has seen patients for Foot Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Amin speaks Chinese, Gujarati and Hindi.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Amin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.