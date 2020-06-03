See All Pediatricians in Sunnyvale, CA
Dr. Arti Jain, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Arti Jain, MD

Pediatrics
4.7 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Arti Jain, MD

Dr. Arti Jain, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Sunnyvale, CA. They graduated from Andhra Medical College|Andhra Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus and Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).

Dr. Jain works at Arti Pediatrics in Sunnyvale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Jain's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Arti Pediatrics, Inc
    860 E Remington Dr Ste B, Sunnyvale, CA 94087 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 538-1331

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Hospital
  • El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus
  • Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Asthma in Children
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Circumcision, Infant
Asthma in Children
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Circumcision, Infant

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Circumcision, Infant Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Nebulizer Treatment Chevron Icon
Neonatal Care Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Sports Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Well Child Examination Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Jain?

    Jun 03, 2020
    We have been visiting Dr Arti since last 2 and half years and have excellent positive experience with her. We started visiting Dr Arti for our son 2.5 years back; since was very patience and answered very bit question we put forth. We were so pleased with her dealing, approach and treatment that we recommended her to inspect our new born daughter during delivery as pediatric visit to the hospital. She was so diligent towards our new born daughter's visit and answered every bit doubts/questions we put forth for the little one. Dr Arti responded to our urgent calls anytime we made. She was so descriptive in explanation the questions we put forth. In this COVID19 situation, when we can't visit the clinic physically, she arranged e-visit thru online and answered all our questions thoroughly we put forth for our little one. Thank you Doctor for the care and patience towards our family. We strongly recommend her.
    Debidutta Maharana — Jun 03, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Arti Jain, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Arti Jain, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Jain to family and friends

    Dr. Jain's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Jain

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Arti Jain, MD.

    About Dr. Arti Jain, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972558807
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Illinois|University of Illinois At Chicago / College of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Andhra Med Coll|Andhra Med College
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Andhra Medical College|Andhra Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arti Jain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jain has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Jain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jain.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Arti Jain, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.