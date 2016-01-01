See All Pediatricians in Long Island City, NY
Dr. Arti Jaiswal, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Arti Jaiswal, MD

Dr. Arti Jaiswal, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Long Island City, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Jaiswal works at Arti Jaiswal M D in Long Island City, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Jaiswal's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Arti Jaiswal M D
    36 11 21 St, Long Island City, NY 11106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 482-7772

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Hearing Screening
Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Hearing Screening
Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration

Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Arti Jaiswal, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1902997943
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Childrens National Medical Center
    Internship
    • Childrens National Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
