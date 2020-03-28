See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Arti Thangudu, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.7 (12)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Arti Thangudu, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio.

Dr. Thangudu works at Complete Medicine in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Overweight and Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Complete Medicine
    401 E Sonterra Blvd, San Antonio, TX 78258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 571-7106
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Overweight
Obesity
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Overweight
Obesity

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Overweight
Obesity
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Polyneuropathy
Thyroid Goiter
Vitamin D Deficiency
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Osteoporosis
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Anemia
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Cholesterol Screening
Continuous Glucose Monitoring
Dexamethasone Suppression Test
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Screening
Diabetic Evaluation
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Dyslipidemia
Esophagitis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Goiter
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypoparathyroidism
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Lipid Disorders
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Reflux Esophagitis
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Cyst
Thyroid Nodule
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
Thyroid Scan
Thyroid Screening
Ultrasound, Thyroid
VAP Lipid Testing
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Water Deprivation Test
Yeast Infections
Adrenal Cortex Diseases
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Autoimmune Diseases
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Bone Disorders
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cancer
Cushing's Syndrome
Diabetes
Diabetes Type 1
Diarrhea
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Female Infertility
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gastroparesis
Gout
Graves' Disease
Growth Hormone Deficiency
Hashimoto's Disease
Heart Disease
Hypercalcemia
Hyperparathyroidism
Hyperthyroidism
Hypogonadism
Hypopituitarism
Insomnia
Kidney Disease
Low Back Pain
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nutritional Diseases
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Perimenopause
Pituitary Tumor
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Ringworm
Symptomatic Menopause
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Disease
Thyroiditis
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
Urinary Incontinence
Viral Hepatitis

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Arti Thangudu, MD

  • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
  • 11 years of experience
  • English, Spanish
  • 1356601512
Education & Certifications

  • University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
  • Tulane University School Of Medicine
  • Baylor College Of Medicine
  • Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
  • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Arti Thangudu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thangudu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Thangudu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Thangudu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Thangudu works at Complete Medicine in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Thangudu’s profile.

Dr. Thangudu has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Overweight and Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thangudu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Thangudu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thangudu.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thangudu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thangudu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

