Dr. Arti Thangudu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thangudu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arti Thangudu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arti Thangudu, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio.
Dr. Thangudu works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Complete Medicine401 E Sonterra Blvd, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 571-7106Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thangudu?
Dr. Arti Thangudu is by far the best doctor in San Antonio for her specialties. She is a very caring doctor and extremely bright!
About Dr. Arti Thangudu, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 11 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1356601512
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
- Tulane University School Of Medicine
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thangudu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thangudu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thangudu works at
Dr. Thangudu has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Overweight and Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thangudu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Thangudu speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Thangudu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thangudu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thangudu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thangudu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.