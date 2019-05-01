See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Birmingham, AL
Dr. Artie Nelson, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3.7 (9)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Artie Nelson, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College.

Dr. Nelson works at Stacy J. Haynes MD PC in Birmingham, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Stacy J. Haynes MD PC
    3825 Lorna Rd Ste 240, Birmingham, AL 35244 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 985-4939

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Adjustment Disorder
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Adjustment Disorder

Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 01, 2019
    5 Stars from me, I’m Beverly Patterson! He’ a wonderful Dr. He’s taken care of both of my sons from childhood to adulthood! He takes care of me! Everyone in his office are very friendly! Dr. Nelson genuinely cares about his patients whether they’re children, adults or families! He plays s short little game with young kids & has a treasure chest with toys, he’s also a wonderful, caring man! Thank you Dr. Nelson
    — May 01, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Artie Nelson, MD
    About Dr. Artie Nelson, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972660827
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Meharry Medical College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Artie Nelson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nelson works at Stacy J. Haynes MD PC in Birmingham, AL. View the full address on Dr. Nelson’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Nelson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nelson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

