Dr. Artin Minaeian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Minaeian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Artin Minaeian, MD
Overview of Dr. Artin Minaeian, MD
Dr. Artin Minaeian, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They completed their fellowship with University of Massachusetts Medical Center
Dr. Minaeian works at
Dr. Minaeian's Office Locations
-
1
Artin Minaeian MD1451 E Chevy Chase Dr, Glendale, CA 91206 Directions (818) 265-2245Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Employee Health Systems
- Health Net
- HealthCare Partners
- LACare
- Medicare
- Regal Medical Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Minaeian?
He's knowledgeable, listens, and doesn't push any particular drug or treatment over another. His office has parking right in front, the waiting room is large and bright, and the staff is friendly, quick, and competent. I don't like going to see any doctor, but this was a better experience than most.
About Dr. Artin Minaeian, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- English, Armenian, Persian and Spanish
- 1013356344
Education & Certifications
- University of Massachusetts Medical Center
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Minaeian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Minaeian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Minaeian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Minaeian works at
Dr. Minaeian has seen patients for Vertigo, Syncope and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Minaeian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Minaeian speaks Armenian, Persian and Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Minaeian. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Minaeian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Minaeian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Minaeian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.