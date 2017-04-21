See All Vascular Neurologists in Glendale, CA
Dr. Artin Minaeian, MD

Vascular Neurology
Dr. Artin Minaeian, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They completed their fellowship with University of Massachusetts Medical Center

Dr. Minaeian works at Southern California Neurology Consultants in Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Syncope and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Minaeian's Office Locations

    Artin Minaeian MD
1451 E Chevy Chase Dr, Glendale, CA 91206
(818) 265-2245
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 12:00pm

  Adventist Health Glendale

Vertigo
Syncope
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Vertigo
Syncope
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Employee Health Systems
    Health Net
    HealthCare Partners
    LACare
    Medicare
    Regal Medical Group
    UnitedHealthCare

    Apr 21, 2017
    He's knowledgeable, listens, and doesn't push any particular drug or treatment over another. His office has parking right in front, the waiting room is large and bright, and the staff is friendly, quick, and competent. I don't like going to see any doctor, but this was a better experience than most.
    Becca in Pasadena, CA — Apr 21, 2017
    Vascular Neurology
    English, Armenian, Persian and Spanish
    1013356344
    University of Massachusetts Medical Center
    NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Neurology and Vascular Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Artin Minaeian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Minaeian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Minaeian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Minaeian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Minaeian works at Southern California Neurology Consultants in Glendale, CA. View the full address on Dr. Minaeian’s profile.

    Dr. Minaeian has seen patients for Vertigo, Syncope and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Minaeian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Minaeian. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Minaeian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Minaeian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Minaeian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

