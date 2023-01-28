See All Dermatologists in Sun City West, AZ
Dr. Artthapol Tanphaichitr, MD

Dermatology
4.8 (658)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Artthapol Tanphaichitr, MD is a Dermatologist in Sun City West, AZ. They graduated from Northeast Ohio Medical University, Rootstown, OH (1998).

Dr. Tanphaichitr works at Beatrice Keller Clinic Sun City West in Sun City West, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Intertrigo and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Beatrice Keller Clinic Sun City West
    14506 W Granite Valley Dr Ste 205, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 584-2127
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Ambetter
    • Arizona Foundation
    • Banner Health
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 658 ratings
    Patient Ratings (658)
    5 Star
    (613)
    4 Star
    (11)
    3 Star
    (6)
    2 Star
    (11)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Jan 28, 2023
    Excellent visit! Only a few minutes in waiting room. I had a few concerns about some areas on face and arm, and Dr. Tan thoroughly checked and treated. He also explained what they were and about any follow-up on the care at home. I've been a patient for a while, and am impressed with the professionalism of Dr. Tan, and with the pleasant and efficient office staff.
    Barb E. — Jan 28, 2023
    About Dr. Artthapol Tanphaichitr, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548241235
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Columbus, OH
    Residency
    Internship
    • Akron General - Cleveland Clinic, Akron, OH
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Northeast Ohio Medical University, Rootstown, OH (1998)
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Artthapol Tanphaichitr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tanphaichitr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tanphaichitr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tanphaichitr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tanphaichitr works at Beatrice Keller Clinic Sun City West in Sun City West, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Tanphaichitr’s profile.

    Dr. Tanphaichitr has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Intertrigo and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tanphaichitr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    658 patients have reviewed Dr. Tanphaichitr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tanphaichitr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tanphaichitr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tanphaichitr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

