Dr. Artur Kaluta, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from ACADEMY OF MEDICINE JULIANA MARCHLEWSKIEGO and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Rensselaer, Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital, Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital, Logansport Memorial Hospital and Pulaski Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Kaluta works at Iu Health Arnett - 2600 Ferry Street in Lafayette, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.