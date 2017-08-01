Dr. Arturo Aguilar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aguilar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arturo Aguilar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arturo Aguilar, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Dartmouth Medical School and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 17762 Beach Blvd, Huntington Beach, CA 92647 Directions (714) 848-0080
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Aguilar?
Great physician. Easy appointment scheduling. The doctor listened to and addressed all of my concerns, was prompt with after care and any questions I asked. Event sent a prescription and referral in ASAP for me.
About Dr. Arturo Aguilar, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1659596435
Education & Certifications
- Boston University Medical Center
- Dartmouth Medical School
- Meharry Medical College
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aguilar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aguilar accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aguilar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Aguilar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aguilar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aguilar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aguilar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.