Dr. Arturo Arauzo, MD
Overview of Dr. Arturo Arauzo, MD
Dr. Arturo Arauzo, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Arauzo's Office Locations
- 1 2329 Coit Rd Ste C, Plano, TX 75075 Directions (972) 380-8600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Art Arauzo's for over 20 years. When I first met him I had been in a very abusive relationship. Art and his constituants saved my life!!! He is the best of the best. Later in life, he continued to help me through a divorce and my parent's divorce. I can honestly say that if it was not for him, I would not be the stong resilient woman i am now!!!
About Dr. Arturo Arauzo, MD
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1134172877
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
