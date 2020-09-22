Dr. Arturo Armenta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Armenta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arturo Armenta, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress and Houston Methodist Hospital.
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
great; he did my breast reconstruction and I am very happy. he is genuinely kind and makes one feel comfortable.
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Armenta has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Armenta accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Armenta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Armenta. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Armenta.
