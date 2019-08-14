Overview of Dr. Arturo Balandra, MD

Dr. Arturo Balandra, MD is an Urology Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital, NCH Baker Downtown and Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge.



Dr. Balandra works at Physicians Regional - Pine Ridge in Naples, FL with other offices in Bonita Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.