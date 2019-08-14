Dr. Arturo Balandra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balandra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arturo Balandra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Arturo Balandra, MD
Dr. Arturo Balandra, MD is an Urology Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital, NCH Baker Downtown and Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge.
Dr. Balandra works at
Dr. Balandra's Office Locations
Physicians Regional - Pine Ridge6101 Pine Ridge Rd, Naples, FL 34119 Directions (239) 434-8565Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
- 2 6376 Pine Ridge Rd Ste 420, Naples, FL 34119 Directions (239) 434-8565
Genesiscare Usa of Florida LLC3291 Woods Edge Pkwy, Bonita Springs, FL 34134 Directions (239) 434-8565
Physicians Regiona Medical Center-collier8300 Collier Blvd, Naples, FL 34114 Directions (239) 434-8565Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Naples Day Surgery South311 Tamiami Trl N Ste 200, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (239) 434-8565
Naples Urology Associates1132 Goodlette-Frank Rd N, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (239) 434-8565Tuesday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lee Memorial Hospital
- NCH Baker Downtown
- Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor was referred by my my physician. Dr. Balandra is very personable. A great bed side manner and explains each medication and procedure thoroughly. Explains each blood test results thoroughly to you in laymen terms. Listens to all questions and answers them to your satisfaction.
About Dr. Arturo Balandra, MD
- Urology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1982760369
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine
- Urology
Dr. Balandra works at
