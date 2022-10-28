Dr. Arturo Bonnin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bonnin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arturo Bonnin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arturo Bonnin, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University of Navarra and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Miami Valley Hospital, Reid Health and Upper Valley Medical Center.
Locations
Allergy and Asthma Centre of Dayton8039 Washington Village Dr Ste 100, Dayton, OH 45458 Directions (937) 435-8999
- 2 8039 Washinton Vlg Dr Ste 110, Dayton, OH 45459 Directions (937) 435-8999
Office IIII634 N Vandemark Rd, Sidney, OH 45365 Directions (937) 492-4600
Allergy and Asthma Center Dayton8654 N Main St, Dayton, OH 45415 Directions (937) 890-3594
Allergy and Asthma Centre of Dayton3121 Evelyn Dr Ste 100, Beavercreek, OH 45434 Directions (937) 320-1830
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Reid Health
- Upper Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bonnin has been helping me for decades. He makes sure to know thoroughly my situation. He has the knowledge and experience to know how to to help me and what I should do to help myself. On top of that Dr. Bonnin is a caring human being.
About Dr. Arturo Bonnin, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1790761823
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Med Ctr
- Hospital de Damas
- Damas Hospital
- University of Navarra
- Georgia Institute Of Technology
- Allergy & Immunology
Dr. Bonnin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Bonnin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Bonnin has seen patients for Asthma, Hives and Angioedema, and more.
Dr. Bonnin speaks Spanish.
86 patients have reviewed Dr. Bonnin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bonnin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bonnin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.