Overview

Dr. Arturo Bonnin, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University of Navarra and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Miami Valley Hospital, Reid Health and Upper Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Bonnin works at Allergy and Asthma Centre of Dayton in Dayton, OH with other offices in Sidney, OH and Beavercreek, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma, Hives and Angioedema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.